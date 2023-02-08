Dr. Peter Looby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Looby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Looby, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Looby, MD
Dr. Peter Looby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Brookings Health System, Murray County Medical Center and Prairie Lakes Hospital.
Dr. Looby's Office Locations
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Orthopedic Institute, Brookings407 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006 Directions (605) 692-7666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Brookings Health System
- Murray County Medical Center
- Prairie Lakes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr looby is a fantastic physician explains everything to you completely and just a great personal person.
About Dr. Peter Looby, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
