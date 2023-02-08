Overview of Dr. Peter Looby, MD

Dr. Peter Looby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Brookings Health System, Murray County Medical Center and Prairie Lakes Hospital.



Dr. Looby works at Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Brookings, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.