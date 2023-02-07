Dr. Peter Lotze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lotze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Lotze, MD
Dr. Peter Lotze, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Womens Continence Center Of Grtr Rochester|Womens Continence Ctr Of Grtr Rochester
Dr. Lotze works at
Dr. Lotze's Office Locations
Women's Pelvic Restorative Center7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4060Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's Pelvic Restorative Center1120 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 130, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (832) 307-2063MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am in my 60s so I have seen plenty of doctors. Dr. Lotze is one of my favorite doctors of all time. He is smart, informative, kind, personable. I felt well informed and not rushed. Such an excellent experience.
About Dr. Peter Lotze, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1639171903
Education & Certifications
- Womens Continence Center Of Grtr Rochester|Womens Continence Ctr Of Grtr Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotze works at
Dr. Lotze has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lotze speaks Spanish.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotze.
