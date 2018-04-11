Dr. Peter Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Lowe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Retinal Eye Care Associates4175 S Congress Ave Ste L, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 967-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I can't say enough about Dr. Lowe and his staff they went above and beyond to assist me. They were all very patient and obviously experts working with seniors that are a little panicked with visual problems. I never felt rushed and the receptionists technicians as well as Dr. Lowe explained and answered questions without making you feel like you were wasting their time. They saw me in an emergency and stayed open beyond their regular hours. I found them to be pleasant, courteous professionals.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mass EE Infirm
- Harvard Medical School
- Cook Co Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
