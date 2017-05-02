See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Mandeville, LA
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Lu, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C. and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Lu works at The Fertility Institute of New Orleans in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Fertility Institute of New Orleans
    800 N. Causeway Blvd. Suite 2C, Mandeville, LA 70448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Peter Lu, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689674046
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin and Found
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C.
