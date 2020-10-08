Dr. Peter Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA.
North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-1387
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lu absorbs the blood test results quickly so that he can explain to me what he is seeing that may affect my health. He is knowledgeable about my insulin pump and has helped me to finally keep my A1C under 7%.(I've been a Type 1 Diabetic for 50 years since childhood) I have enjoyed friendly and efficient interaction with all of the staff face to face. During these covid months I have also experienced telehealth appointments. CGM info can be made visible online by way of the Clarity app. NAED has me come in for bloodwork the week before my appointment so we are dealing with real numbers when I come in for the next week's appointment. It can be a challenge to reach a live person via phone system. But if you leave a message they often call me back relatively quickly.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1891883104
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
