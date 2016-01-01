Overview

Dr. Peter Lucero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Lucero works at Integrated Industrial And Family Clinic in Montebello, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.