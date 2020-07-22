Overview of Dr. Peter Lund, MD

Dr. Peter Lund, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Lund works at Chattanooga Bone and Joint in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.