Overview of Dr. Peter Luongo, MD

Dr. Peter Luongo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Luongo works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.