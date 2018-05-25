See All Podiatrists in Naples, FL
Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM

Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. 

They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Luthringer's Office Locations

    680 2nd Ave N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-6765
    Integrative Brain Center
    1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 202, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 591-3340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2018
    I will definitely go back to Dr. Luthringer and I highly recommend him. My wait time was five minutes. When he came in he looked at the ex-ray the nurse had taken and asked me about my problem. He actually listened until I was finished then he asked me some questions. He diagnosed my problem and then explained how he came to that diagnosis. He explains things very clearly and he listens well.
    Naples, FL — May 25, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215941885
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luthringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luthringer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luthringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luthringer has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luthringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luthringer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luthringer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luthringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luthringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

