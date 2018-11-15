Overview

Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Macarthur works at Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.