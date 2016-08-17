Overview

Dr. Peter Magnusson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.