Dr. Mahony Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Mahony Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Mahony Jr, MD
Dr. Peter Mahony Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Mahony Jr works at
Dr. Mahony Jr's Office Locations
Lainie Breaux LLC3500 N Causeway Blvd Ste 1410, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 838-9919
Seaside Behavioral Center At Metairie4200 Houma Blvd Fl 4, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. I was very comfortable with him through out my treatment. He gets straight to the point. His schedule can be a bit tricky, but I always made sure to call in advance to schedule or confirm my appointment. Usually, seeing a specialist or a general practioner there will always be a waiting time. You have one doctor who typically sees 100 patients a day. So that is understandable. Better the wait then to not get in with a doctor.
About Dr. Peter Mahony Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962403303
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahony Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahony Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahony Jr has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahony Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahony Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahony Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahony Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahony Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.