Dr. Peter Malouf, DO is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Malouf works at CENTER FOR SKIN & COSMETIC DERMATOLOGY in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.