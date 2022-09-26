Dr. Peter Malouf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Malouf, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Malouf, DO is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Malouf works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Skin & Cosmetic Dermatology7515 Greenville Ave Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
-
2
Dallas Office - Preston Center6117 Berkshire Ln, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 373-3376
-
3
The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute2901 Acme Brick Plz, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (214) 890-6130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 921-2838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malouf?
Have had several surgeries which all went very well.
About Dr. Peter Malouf, DO
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225047012
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malouf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malouf accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malouf works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Malouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.