Dr. Peter Malouf, DO

Dermatology
4.0 (43)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Malouf, DO is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

Dr. Malouf works at CENTER FOR SKIN & COSMETIC DERMATOLOGY in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Skin & Cosmetic Dermatology
    7515 Greenville Ave Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dallas Office - Preston Center
    6117 Berkshire Ln, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 373-3376
  3. 3
    The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute
    2901 Acme Brick Plz, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 890-6130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen
    2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 921-2838
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Rash
Melanoma Screening
Warts
Rash
Melanoma Screening

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 26, 2022
    Have had several surgeries which all went very well.
    John H — Sep 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Malouf, DO
    About Dr. Peter Malouf, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225047012
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    • John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
