Dr. Peter Mancusi-Ungaro, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Mancusi-Ungaro, MD
Dr. Peter Mancusi-Ungaro, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, The Outer Banks Hospital and Vidant Beaufort Hospital.
Dr. Mancusi-Ungaro's Office Locations
New Hanover Rgnl Medcl Ctr Bhvrl Hlth Ho2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 342-3000
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 253-4262
Mcpc-20 LLC220 Page Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Mancusi-Ungaro, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mancusi-Ungaro speaks Spanish.
