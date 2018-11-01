See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Peter Mandel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Mandel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Mandel, MD

Dr. Peter Mandel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Mandel works at Womens Physicians & Surgeons PA in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ, Manalapan, NJ and Matawan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Osteopenia and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mandel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Physicians & Surgeons PA
    501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 860-0600
  2. 2
    Women's Physicians & Surgeons
    312 Applegarth Rd Ste 102, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 860-0600
  3. 3
    Manalapan
    510 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 536-5552
  4. 4
    Womens Physicians & Surgeons
    245 Main St Ste A, Matawan, NJ 07747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 566-9466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Osteopenia
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cysts
Osteopenia
Mastodynia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?

    Nov 01, 2018
    Was recommended to Dr.Mandel by my primary physician and was extremely happy that I did. He is a great doctor, very kind and willing to answer any questions with a great explanation. He also is very thorough, which a lot of doctors lack now a days. Happy he is my doctor and will continue to go back to his practice.
    — Nov 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Mandel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Mandel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mandel to family and friends

    Dr. Mandel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mandel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Mandel, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Mandel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730259094
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex San Antonio Med Center H
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Osteopenia and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Mandel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.