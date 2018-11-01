Dr. Peter Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Mandel, MD
Dr. Peter Mandel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Mandel works at
Dr. Mandel's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Physicians & Surgeons PA501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (609) 860-0600
-
2
Women's Physicians & Surgeons312 Applegarth Rd Ste 102, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 860-0600
-
3
Manalapan510 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 536-5552
-
4
Womens Physicians & Surgeons245 Main St Ste A, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (732) 566-9466
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?
Was recommended to Dr.Mandel by my primary physician and was extremely happy that I did. He is a great doctor, very kind and willing to answer any questions with a great explanation. He also is very thorough, which a lot of doctors lack now a days. Happy he is my doctor and will continue to go back to his practice.
About Dr. Peter Mandel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730259094
Education & Certifications
- University Tex San Antonio Med Center H
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Union College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel works at
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Osteopenia and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.