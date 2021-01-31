Dr. Peter Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mann, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Mann, MD
Dr. Peter Mann, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Dr. Mann works at
Dr. Mann's Office Locations
-
1
Peter Mann MD Inc7634 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 412-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mann?
5 Star Service, 24 hours Guarantee for PCR Tests and Integrity San Diego Medical Care is the Best and Number one place for Covid Tests Dear Dr. Peter Mann and Team, I would like you to know that Jacklyns delivery of service was of a Five Star level. I am sure you know how a tremendous asset she is to you. San Diego Medical Care is also the best place. There are too many scamming places out there and that promise fast results but dint deliver. I am an International Five Star Hotelier and my expectations of service and integrity are very high. I researched at great length for a reputable establishment that would not only guarantee my PCR Test results in 24 hours for my trip to London and India but also deliver excellence in service. There are so many Covid Test establishments that promise 24 to 48 hours for the PCR results but they do not deliver. They take 3, 4, 5 day and even more. There are several “ scamming “ companies also. So when I was researching for the right place that fitted
About Dr. Peter Mann, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1386678738
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- Yale University
- INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Nagpur University / Indira Gandhi Medical College
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann works at
Dr. Mann speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.