Dr. Peter Mannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Mannon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Locations
University of Alabama GAS2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Mannon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1528280997
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
