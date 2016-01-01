Overview

Dr. Peter Mannon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.



Dr. Mannon works at University of Alabama GAS in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.