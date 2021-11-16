Overview

Dr. Peter Marcello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Marcello works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Abscess and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.