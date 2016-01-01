Overview

Dr. Peter Margolis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Margolis works at Daniel Quirk MD Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.