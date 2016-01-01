Dr. Peter Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Margolis, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Margolis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Margolis works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel Quirk MD Inc.33 Staniford St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
-
2
Your Health Inc1407 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 421-2492
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margolis?
About Dr. Peter Margolis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1659457133
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Medical College Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis works at
Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.