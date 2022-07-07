See All General Surgeons in Oakland, NJ
Dr. Peter Marta, DO

General Surgery
4.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Oakland, NJ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Marta, DO

Dr. Peter Marta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Marta works at Heritage Surgical Group at Oakland in Oakland, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Surgical Group at Oakland
    9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
  2. 2
    Summit Medical Group
    31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 530-5520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I would rate Dr. Peter Marta a 10+ if it was an option. Dr. Marta recently removed my gallbladder after a year plus that I was experiencing issues. Every doctor and emergency room I visited misdiagnosed me and provided me the wrong treatment. Dr. Marta was the only doctor who provided me the medical advise and care I needed. My surgery was a complete success and I feel 100% even better that before my issues. I would recommend Dr. Marta to anyone and everyone. His quality of care and medical treatment is above and beyond. He cares for his patience and his staff is also amazing. My experience and recovery was were better than expected. #bestdoctor # lifesaver
Elizabeth Gonzalez — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Marta, DO

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467464479
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Marta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marta has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Marta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

