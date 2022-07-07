Overview of Dr. Peter Marta, DO

Dr. Peter Marta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Marta works at Heritage Surgical Group at Oakland in Oakland, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.