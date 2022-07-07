Dr. Peter Marta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Marta, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Marta, DO
Dr. Peter Marta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Marta works at
Dr. Marta's Office Locations
Heritage Surgical Group at Oakland9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 833-2888
Summit Medical Group31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 530-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I would rate Dr. Peter Marta a 10+ if it was an option. Dr. Marta recently removed my gallbladder after a year plus that I was experiencing issues. Every doctor and emergency room I visited misdiagnosed me and provided me the wrong treatment. Dr. Marta was the only doctor who provided me the medical advise and care I needed. My surgery was a complete success and I feel 100% even better that before my issues. I would recommend Dr. Marta to anyone and everyone. His quality of care and medical treatment is above and beyond. He cares for his patience and his staff is also amazing. My experience and recovery was were better than expected. #bestdoctor # lifesaver
About Dr. Peter Marta, DO
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1467464479
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
