Dr. Peter Masry, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Masry, MD
Dr. Peter Masry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Masry works at
Dr. Masry's Office Locations
Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (941) 800-1418
Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - E Fort Myers4040 Palm Beach Blvd Ste F, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (941) 800-1419
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Everyone was wonderful.
About Dr. Peter Masry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1144579392
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Masry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Masry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masry works at
Dr. Masry has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Masry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.