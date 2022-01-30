Overview of Dr. Peter Masry, MD

Dr. Peter Masry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.



Dr. Masry works at Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.