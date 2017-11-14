Dr. Peter Matsuura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsuura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Matsuura, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Matsuura, MD
Dr. Peter Matsuura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Peter A Matsuura MD670 Ponahawai St Ste 214, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 969-3331
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, staff and doc amazing to work with
About Dr. Peter Matsuura, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Matsuura has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matsuura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
