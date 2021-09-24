See All Dermatologists in Pinehurst, NC
Dr. Peter Mattei IV, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Mattei IV, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Mattei IV works at Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    125 Fox Hollow Rd Ste 210, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 295-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Acne
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Scabies
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Mattei IV, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013195759
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • William and Mary
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Mattei IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattei IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mattei IV has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mattei IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mattei IV works at Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Pinehurst, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mattei IV’s profile.

    Dr. Mattei IV has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattei IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattei IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattei IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattei IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattei IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

