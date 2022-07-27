Dr. Peter Maughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Maughan, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Maughan, MD
Dr. Peter Maughan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Maughan works at
Dr. Maughan's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates LLC5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 950, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maughn is an excellent brain surgeon, I had a meningioma on my pituitary gland and he went in and removed it with no difficulties...I have recovered very well. If you are looking for a excellent surgeon what ever it might be please feel comforted to know you are in good hands with Dr Maughn and Lori his assistant along with his staff that is with them in surgery room.
About Dr. Peter Maughan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maughan.
