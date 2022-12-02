Overview of Dr. Peter Maurice, MD

Dr. Peter Maurice, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Maurice works at Proliance South Seattle Otolaryngology Clinic in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.