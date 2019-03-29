Dr. Peter Mavrelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavrelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mavrelis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Ima Endoscopy Surgicenter PC8895 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-4662
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 757-6300
- 3 10215 Broadway Ste 203, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 947-6795
Chhabra Medical Corporation PC7835 Grand Blvd, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-6795
- 5 3800 Saint Mary Rd Ste 304, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 947-6795
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I was scared to death to see Dr. Mavrelis, but he put me right at ease. I was having trouble swallowing. He wanted to do an endoscopy which terrified me. I saw him on a Friday and he scheduled it for the next day. I said, “You work on Saturdays? “. He said, “ I’m on call. What else do I have to do?” I had the endoscopy the next morning. He saw I had and eroded esophagus and widened it during the procedure. It was quick and painless and I had no need to worry. Dr. M is easy to talk to.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Meth-St Marys Hosps
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mavrelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mavrelis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavrelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mavrelis has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mavrelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavrelis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavrelis.
