Dr. Peter Mazzaglia, MD
Dr. Peter Mazzaglia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 223-0962
Rhode Island Plastic Surgery M.d.'s2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-4500
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5471Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful doctor Great office and personal communication
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Maine Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Mazzaglia has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzaglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
