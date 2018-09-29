Dr. Peter McCann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McCann, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter McCann, MD
Dr. Peter McCann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. McCann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McCann's Office Locations
-
1
Acute Care Surgeons PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 150, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 380-8066
-
2
Lakeview Podiatry Assoc. P C.22250 Providence Dr Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-6714
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCann?
consistently excellent
About Dr. Peter McCann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083620074
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCann works at
Dr. McCann has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Migraine and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.