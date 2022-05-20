Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCunniff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD
Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McCunniff's Office Locations
- 1 7701 W Aspera Blvd Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 248-2103
2
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
3
Arrowhead18699 N 67th Ave Ste 120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 298-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Desert West Obgyn5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 298-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The first week of Feb 2022 I ruptured my disc in the L5 region which put me in a wheelchair then I progressed to a walker and finally could walk unaided for short distances (30 yards). Two days after Dr. McCunniff performed a laminectomy I could walk a 3/4 mile loop through my neighborhood. Now, 4 weeks after surgery, I can sleep through the night without pain waking me up and I am walking between 1.25 mi to 1.75 mi every morning without pain . Dr. McCunniff is a good listener, patient with answering questions, and best of all was able to fix me.
About Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1760802565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCunniff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCunniff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCunniff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCunniff.
