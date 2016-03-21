See All Ophthalmologists in Independence, OH
Dr. Peter McGannon, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter McGannon, MD

Dr. Peter McGannon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. McGannon works at Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He in Independence, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH and Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGannon's Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He
    5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 529-5320
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Fairview General Hospital
    850 Columbia Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 986-4000
    Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute
    14601 Detroit Ave Ste 550, Lakewood, OH 44107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 529-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Fairview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Lazy Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Absent Corneal Reflex Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 3 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 4 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 5 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Total Congenital Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cogan-Reese Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cogan's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis Ligneous Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Crystalline of Schnyder Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Avellino Type Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Juvenile Epithelial of Meesmann Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Eystrophy, Gelatinous Drop-Like Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, J Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, K Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Posticus Circumscriptus Chevron Icon
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy 1 Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pseudophakia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveal Diseases Chevron Icon
Uveal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Uveitic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Peter McGannon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679730758
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Rush University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter McGannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGannon has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McGannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

