Dr. Peter McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McGuire, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter McGuire, MD
Dr. Peter McGuire, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, CO.
Dr. McGuire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McGuire's Office Locations
-
1
Aspen Ridge Ent11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 435, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8410
-
2
St Anthony Hospital11600 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-0000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Orchard Neighborhood Health Center14300 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (720) 321-8410
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuire?
A nurse in the same building evaluated my medical issue, and then suggested that I get seen by Dr McGuire. As it turned out, Dr McGuire was able to see me immediately, as he had an opening due to other patient appointment cancelation. Dr McGuire diagnosed my problem quickly, and presented me with 2 options. I went along with his preferred treatment option. He put me a bit at ease prior to performing the procedure. Thinking back to that day, I cannot think of anything he could have done better and I was very happy with the outcome.
About Dr. Peter McGuire, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1952692394
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.