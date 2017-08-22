Dr. Peter McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McHugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter McHugh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their residency with University Of Tn College Of Med
Dr. McHugh works at
Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7210
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McHugh, in one word is EXCELLENT! He is KNOWLEDGEABLE, ask the right questions, listens well, makes obviously rational decisions. Anybody who has any metabolism or endocrine issues will be well advised to see him. I am well advanced in my years, had extensive training and experience in engineering problem solving. Therefore I was able to recognize his rational problem solving attitude and ability right from the first encounter. I recommend Dr. McHugh without any reservation.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Male
- 1356380588
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
