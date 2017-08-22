See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Peter McHugh, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter McHugh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their residency with University Of Tn College Of Med

Dr. McHugh works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks
    755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Proteinuria
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Conn's Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypoglycemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Potassium Deficiency
Secondary Hypertension
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 22, 2017
    Dr. McHugh, in one word is EXCELLENT! He is KNOWLEDGEABLE, ask the right questions, listens well, makes obviously rational decisions. Anybody who has any metabolism or endocrine issues will be well advised to see him. I am well advanced in my years, had extensive training and experience in engineering problem solving. Therefore I was able to recognize his rational problem solving attitude and ability right from the first encounter. I recommend Dr. McHugh without any reservation.
    Dr. Erk Erginer in Winston Salem, NC — Aug 22, 2017
    About Dr. Peter McHugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356380588
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tn College Of Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McHugh works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. McHugh’s profile.

    Dr. McHugh has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

