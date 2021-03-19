Dr. Peter McKernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McKernan, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter McKernan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates6101 Webb Rd Ste 211, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 588-8168Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MCM Maxcare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Got a great thorough ear exam and cleaning and was prescribed medicine that works.
About Dr. Peter McKernan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1306844105
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKernan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKernan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKernan has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McKernan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKernan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKernan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKernan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.