Overview of Dr. Peter McSweeney, MD

Dr. Peter McSweeney, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Otago Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. McSweeney works at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.