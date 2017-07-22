Dr. Peter McSweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McSweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter McSweeney, MD
Dr. Peter McSweeney, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Otago Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. McSweeney's Office Locations
Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver1721 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truly an excellent provider. I met Dr. McSweeney while at a visit for my mother and he was knowledgeable, patient, and organized as he walked us through her diagnoses, the prospective treatment options and the trajectory of the illness. I am very grateful for excellent providers like Dr. McSweeney in such challenging times.
About Dr. Peter McSweeney, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881678449
Education & Certifications
- Hutchinson Cancer Research Center-University
- Wellington Public Hospital
- University of Otago Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McSweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McSweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McSweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McSweeney has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McSweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McSweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSweeney.
