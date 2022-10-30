Dr. Peter Menger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Menger, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Menger, MD
Dr. Peter Menger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Menger's Office Locations
1
Peter L. Menger M.d. PC7809 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 386-1818
2
Menger Eye Center923 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Directions (516) 775-4551
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Menger and his staff. I’ve always been treated respectfully and with a smile.
About Dr. Peter Menger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477545572
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Menger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menger has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Menger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menger.
