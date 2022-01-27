Overview of Dr. Peter Miceli, MD

Dr. Peter Miceli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Miceli works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.