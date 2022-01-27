Dr. Peter Miceli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miceli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Miceli, MD
Dr. Peter Miceli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 370-0072
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Today was my initial visit/ evaluation with Dr. Peter Micili. I had experienced multiple episodes of dyspnea, which was life threatening in nature. He was extremely professional, knowledgeable, concise with his history and physical exam. He performed some diagnostic procedures with ease and confidence. I highly recommend Dr. Peter Micili as a thorough ENT physician, who makes another health care confident being in his care.
- Umdnj-Univ Hosp, Otolaryngology Umdnj-Univ Hosp, General Surgery Lenox Hill Hosp, General Surgery
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Miceli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miceli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miceli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miceli has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miceli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Miceli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miceli.
