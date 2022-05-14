Dr. Peter Midulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Midulla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Midulla, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the best Pediatric surgery Dr I know. He save my new born baby. When he only have 24 hours of born now may son is 12 years old growing and growing very healthy.he dis a colostomy.100 from 100 to Dr Medulla.My son mane is Peter Carrillo.born in Oct 14 2010.
About Dr. Peter Midulla, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104892488
Education & Certifications
- Chldns National Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Midulla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Midulla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Midulla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Midulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Midulla works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Midulla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Midulla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Midulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Midulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.