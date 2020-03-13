Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- FL
- New Port Richey
- Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD
Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD
Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Tampa General Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Dr. Mikhail's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery7657 Cita Ln Unit 101, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 380-2300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Repair
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valvuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bronchogenic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Shunting Procedures With or Without Aortic Repair or Coronary Anomaly Repair
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Carotid Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congenital Mitral Malformation
- View other providers who treat Congenital Mitral Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Calcification
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dissecting Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat False Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Femoral Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Fetal Left Ventricular Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Surgery
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Mini-Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Repair
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Multi-Arterial Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm
- View other providers who treat Popliteal Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Robotic Surgery, Thoracic
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Valvuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Vascular Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Assist Device
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS)
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikhail?
Words do not adequately express the life-saving care received from Dr. Mikhail in the ER, operating room, and continued care during my medical (heart) crisis in 2019. He was a "stand in" for a doctor at The Joplin (MO) Freeman Heart and Vascular Institute. I am thankful and grateful for his expertise, his compassion, and excellent follow through. Wish he was a permanent treating doctor here.
About Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1518030535
Education & Certifications
- McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhail works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.