Dr. Minich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Minich, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Minich, MD
Dr. Peter Minich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Queen's University, Kingston,Canada and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Minich works at
Dr. Minich's Office Locations
MultiCare Good Samaritan Medical Building1450 5th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minich?
Dr. Minich is very knowledgeable, answered all questions, if he didn't know the answer he said so. A very positive experience!!!
About Dr. Peter Minich, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1073886438
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minich works at
Dr. Minich has seen patients for Circumcision, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Minich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.