Dr. Peter Mitchell, MD
Dr. Peter Mitchell, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Scottsdale8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 558-3744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Very caring. Pays attention to details. Excellent surgeon.
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881686749
- Martin G Mankey, M.D. Foot and Ankle Surgery Fellowship
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
