Dr. Peter Mitrev, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Mitrev, MD

Dr. Peter Mitrev, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Dr. Mitrev works at GRIFFEY EYECARE & LASER CENTER in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitrev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Griffey Eyecare & Laser Center
    204 Carmichael Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 410-9500
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Mitrev, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902859374
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts University / New England Med Center
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Mitrev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitrev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitrev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitrev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitrev works at GRIFFEY EYECARE & LASER CENTER in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mitrev’s profile.

    Dr. Mitrev has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitrev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitrev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitrev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitrev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitrev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

