Guilford, CT
Dr. Peter Mohrer, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (69)
Map Pin Small Guilford, CT
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Mohrer, MD

Dr. Peter Mohrer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.

Dr. Mohrer works at Yale University in Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohrer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale University
    5 Durham Rd Ste B5, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-4860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Enjoy it every time.he truly cares about you need more like him
    Lewis Sutherland — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Mohrer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205800463
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Greenwich Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohrer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohrer has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

