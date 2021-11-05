Dr. Mohrer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Mohrer, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Mohrer, MD
Dr. Peter Mohrer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Yale University5 Durham Rd Ste B5, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Enjoy it every time.he truly cares about you need more like him
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- Greenwich Hospital
- Univ Of Ca
- Columbia University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohrer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohrer has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.