Dr. Mollica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Mollica, DPM
Overview of Dr. Peter Mollica, DPM
Dr. Peter Mollica, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Mollica works at
Dr. Mollica's Office Locations
Central Optometry PC1110 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 649-5519
Pierre Toussaint Famly Hlth Ctr1110 Eastern Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 735-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Mollica, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, German and Italian
- 1285683508
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mollica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mollica works at
Dr. Mollica has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery.
Dr. Mollica speaks German and Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.