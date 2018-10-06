Overview

Dr. Peter Morelli, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.