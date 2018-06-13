Dr. Peter Morrell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Morrell, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Morrell, DO is a Dermatologist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Morrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Morrell Dermatology P.A.3560 Delaware St Ste 901, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 898-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrell?
I had to write after seeing the review from Porter! Dr.Morrell's examinations, treatments and explanations are thorough and quickly to the point. He tells me my issues in plain language then explains the treatment(s) he will prescribe. The staff is upbeat and efficient with my appointment times and followup. And his offices are well designed and appointed: bright and cheerful. We've had dermatologists in 5 of cities and Morrell is superior in all categories.
About Dr. Peter Morrell, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679809362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrell works at
Dr. Morrell has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.