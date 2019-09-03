Dr. Peter Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Morris, MD
Dr. Peter Morris, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 399-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morris was part of a team of doctors that saved my life! He is a caring and kind doctor.
About Dr. Peter Morris, MD
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912962994
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- U Okla
- U NM
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
