Overview of Dr. Peter Morrison, DO

Dr. Peter Morrison, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.