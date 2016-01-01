Dr. Peter Mortelliti, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortelliti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mortelliti, DDS
Dr. Peter Mortelliti, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brewster, MA.
Office11 Bay State Ct, Brewster, MA 02631 Directions (508) 255-0111
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1720149883
Dr. Mortelliti accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mortelliti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mortelliti works at
Dr. Mortelliti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortelliti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortelliti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortelliti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.