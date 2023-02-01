Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mowschenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB is a General Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare Brookline1180 Beacon St Ste 6B, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 735-8868Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Mowschenson. When I called his office after being referred to him for parathyroid surgery, he returned my call promptly. He immediately evidenced calm competence, was very friendly, reassuring, informative and responsive, Hi s website gives a thorough over its of hyperparathyroidism and what the surgery involves. He called promptly after my scans to report the results and to discuss next steps. Scheduling the surgery was easy, and the whole procedure went well. I would recommend Dr. Mowschenson very highly!
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871671040
- Beth Israel Hosp Harvard
- Guys Hospital
- KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
