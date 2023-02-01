Overview of Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB

Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB is a General Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Mowschenson works at Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare Brookline in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.