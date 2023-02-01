See All General Surgeons in Brookline, MA
General Surgery
4.7 (130)
Map Pin Small Brookline, MA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB

Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB is a General Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Mowschenson works at Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare Brookline in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mowschenson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare Brookline
    1180 Beacon St Ste 6B, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 735-8868
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 01, 2023
    I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Mowschenson. When I called his office after being referred to him for parathyroid surgery, he returned my call promptly. He immediately evidenced calm competence, was very friendly, reassuring, informative and responsive, Hi s website gives a thorough over its of hyperparathyroidism and what the surgery involves. He called promptly after my scans to report the results and to discuss next steps. Scheduling the surgery was easy, and the whole procedure went well. I would recommend Dr. Mowschenson very highly!
    — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB
    About Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871671040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hosp Harvard
    Residency
    Internship
    • Guys Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mowschenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mowschenson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mowschenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mowschenson works at Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare Brookline in Brookline, MA. View the full address on Dr. Mowschenson’s profile.

    Dr. Mowschenson has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mowschenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Mowschenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mowschenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mowschenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mowschenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

