Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD

Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Mulbury works at Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mulbury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester General Otolaryngology - Linden Oaks
    360 Linden Oaks Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-3510
  2. 2
    Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC
    1800 English Rd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 227-3050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2019
    dr. mulbury has been my dr. for 25 yrs. now. Best there is, not only a great dr. but a great people person with a wonderful sense of humor.
    — Nov 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093718470
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulbury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulbury works at Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mulbury’s profile.

    Dr. Mulbury has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulbury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulbury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulbury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

